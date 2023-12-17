Experience The Best Of French Dining On A Budget At Paris' Famous Bouillon Chartier
If you've traveled to Paris, France, then you're well aware that it's a food paradise with top-notch cafes, restaurants, markets, and vendors. Like in most cities, you can find food you will enjoy regardless of your budget in Paris. If you want to try authentic Parisian foods in a sit-down setting, though, the dinner bills will start to add up. To make the most of your budget (so you can try all the baguettes and cheeses your stomach desires) consider dining at Bouillon Chartier, a traditional bouillon eatery with three locations across Paris.
The iconic restaurant has been running since 1896 when it was founded by two brothers Frédéric and Camille Chartier (hence the restaurant's name). It's so popular for its longevity and because it's considered a bouillon restaurant. What is a bouillon restaurant, anyway? The origin dates back to the 19th century when they were created to serve bouillon, or soup, which is what inspired the name. Over the years, they evolved into popular eateries for working-class people to eat quality food with quick service at an affordable price in sit-down settings. Today, there are several still operating in Paris, including Bouillon Chartier's locations on Rue du Faubourg Montmartre, Boulevard du Montparnasse, and Rue de Trévise.
Eating fine on a dime at Bouillon Chartier
On Bouillon Chartier's menu is a variety of Parisian foods that you might expect to see at a traditional restaurant in the city. As starters, vegetable and carrot soups, salads, avocado with shrimp sauce, and escargot, compose your options. For main dishes, which start at just 7 euros, you can choose from authentic dishes like calf's head in Gribiche sauce, free-range chicken, spaghetti bolognese, and duck confit. There's also a variety of cheeses, desserts like homemade chocolate mousse, and several types of ice cream. It's worth noting that the menu is subject to change and not all items are available daily, according to the menu. To wash it down, there's a variety of juices, sodas, wine, and liquor.
Are you ready to stop by for a meal at Bouillon Chartier? All three locations are open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to midnight so you'll have plenty of time to grab a table there. However, they do not take reservations. There are often lines of people waiting for a table, so expect to wait before you can feast on escargot or duck confit. We think it'll probably be worth the wait because the restaurants have an old-school Parisian aesthetic with high ceilings, Art Nouveau and Deco decor, plus speedy service at a reasonable price.