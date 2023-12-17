Experience The Best Of French Dining On A Budget At Paris' Famous Bouillon Chartier

If you've traveled to Paris, France, then you're well aware that it's a food paradise with top-notch cafes, restaurants, markets, and vendors. Like in most cities, you can find food you will enjoy regardless of your budget in Paris. If you want to try authentic Parisian foods in a sit-down setting, though, the dinner bills will start to add up. To make the most of your budget (so you can try all the baguettes and cheeses your stomach desires) consider dining at Bouillon Chartier, a traditional bouillon eatery with three locations across Paris.

The iconic restaurant has been running since 1896 when it was founded by two brothers Frédéric and Camille Chartier (hence the restaurant's name). It's so popular for its longevity and because it's considered a bouillon restaurant. What is a bouillon restaurant, anyway? The origin dates back to the 19th century when they were created to serve bouillon, or soup, which is what inspired the name. Over the years, they evolved into popular eateries for working-class people to eat quality food with quick service at an affordable price in sit-down settings. Today, there are several still operating in Paris, including Bouillon Chartier's locations on Rue du Faubourg Montmartre, Boulevard du Montparnasse, and Rue de Trévise.