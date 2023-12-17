The Tip For Wrapping Cookies So They Don't Break In The Mail
Sending homemade cookies can be a delightful way to share sweetness with loved ones, especially during holidays or special occasions. However, ensuring these delicate treats reach their destination intact can sometimes be challenging. With a few easy steps, you can master wrapping cookies for the mail while avoiding crumbly mishaps and preserving their deliciousness.
Before diving into the wrapping process, it's crucial to bake cookies that can withstand the mailing journey. Opt for recipes that yield sturdy cookies, avoiding delicate or thin varieties prone to breakage. Ensure also that your freshly baked treats are allowed to cool completely before attempting to wrap them, as warm cookies are more susceptible to damage and could (eek!) melt their wrapping. Next, wrap 4-6 similar cookies in foil, plastic wrap, or bags, and be sure to place heavier cookies on the bottom of the container.
Choosing suitable packaging materials is essential for safely transporting your cookies. Consider using sturdy, airtight containers or tins to protect the cookies from external factors like humidity and pressure. Food-grade tins, plastic containers, or cardboard boxes with secure lids are all excellent options. To give an extra layer of protection between the cookies, use parchment paper to separate each layer. Fill any space in your chosen container with cushioning materials like bubble wrap, packing peanuts, or crumpled tissue paper. This will prevent the cookies from shifting around during transport and help absorb impacts.
How to ship cookies like a pro
For an added layer of protection against moisture and to help maintain freshness, you could also consider vacuum-sealing your cookies. Vacuum-sealed bags remove excess air, reducing the risk of staleness and preserving the flavor. Just be sure not to break the cookies with the pressure of sealing them. When packing, clearly label your package as "fragile" and "perishable" to alert postal workers and handlers to exercise extra care; this step increases the likelihood your cookies will be handled with the delicacy they deserve. And finally, choosing expedited shipping can minimize the time your cookies spend in transit, further reducing the risk of breakage.
With a thoughtful approach — choosing sturdy cookies, using proper wrapping techniques, and selecting appropriate packaging — you can confidently send your homemade cookies through the mail, knowing that they will reach your loved ones in pristine condition. Happy baking and happy mailing!