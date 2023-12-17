The Tip For Wrapping Cookies So They Don't Break In The Mail

Sending homemade cookies can be a delightful way to share sweetness with loved ones, especially during holidays or special occasions. However, ensuring these delicate treats reach their destination intact can sometimes be challenging. With a few easy steps, you can master wrapping cookies for the mail while avoiding crumbly mishaps and preserving their deliciousness.

Before diving into the wrapping process, it's crucial to bake cookies that can withstand the mailing journey. Opt for recipes that yield sturdy cookies, avoiding delicate or thin varieties prone to breakage. Ensure also that your freshly baked treats are allowed to cool completely before attempting to wrap them, as warm cookies are more susceptible to damage and could (eek!) melt their wrapping. Next, wrap 4-6 similar cookies in foil, plastic wrap, or bags, and be sure to place heavier cookies on the bottom of the container.

Choosing suitable packaging materials is essential for safely transporting your cookies. Consider using sturdy, airtight containers or tins to protect the cookies from external factors like humidity and pressure. Food-grade tins, plastic containers, or cardboard boxes with secure lids are all excellent options. To give an extra layer of protection between the cookies, use parchment paper to separate each layer. Fill any space in your chosen container with cushioning materials like bubble wrap, packing peanuts, or crumpled tissue paper. This will prevent the cookies from shifting around during transport and help absorb impacts.