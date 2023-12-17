The Best Way To Store Fresh Jalapeños In The Fridge

Fresh jalapeño peppers are a go-to if you want to spice up a sandwich or add a little heat to a salsa or crave-worthy guacamole. However, if you buy some of these fiery peppers from the produce section, but aren't certain when you will use them, you should store them in the refrigerator. This is the best way to preserve and maintain their freshness until you are ready to incorporate them into a meal.

To get started on your jalapeño preservation, you will need a paper bag — the type you send your kid's lunch in — to place them. Then, simply put them in the crisper drawer until you are ready to bring the heat to whatever you are cooking. Your jalapeños should last for at least a week and up to two weeks when stored in this manner and will be ready for use whenever you are ready. But if your jalapeño peppers are no longer whole because you minced one up for your scrambled eggs, a paper bag is not your friend.