The Best Way To Store Fresh Jalapeños In The Fridge
Fresh jalapeño peppers are a go-to if you want to spice up a sandwich or add a little heat to a salsa or crave-worthy guacamole. However, if you buy some of these fiery peppers from the produce section, but aren't certain when you will use them, you should store them in the refrigerator. This is the best way to preserve and maintain their freshness until you are ready to incorporate them into a meal.
To get started on your jalapeño preservation, you will need a paper bag — the type you send your kid's lunch in — to place them. Then, simply put them in the crisper drawer until you are ready to bring the heat to whatever you are cooking. Your jalapeños should last for at least a week and up to two weeks when stored in this manner and will be ready for use whenever you are ready. But if your jalapeño peppers are no longer whole because you minced one up for your scrambled eggs, a paper bag is not your friend.
Once chopped, pop them in a jar
If you've already chopped up your fresh jalapeño peppers, you could place them in the fridge in an airtight jar or tub, along with a paper towel to soak up any moisture. The aim is to keep them dry and as crisp as possible. Once your fresh peppers are soft and mushy, sadly it is time to toss them out; however, your goal should be to save them before this happens.
If you don't know when you'll use the rest of your fresh peppers, the other way to safeguard them for future use and to eliminate food waste, is to place your minced, diced, or coarsely chopped jalapeños into individual, proportioned freezer-safe storage bags. In the freezer, they should keep for up to three months without losing their kick. When you are ready to thaw them for use, let them set on the countertop on a paper towel at room temperature. The paper towel will absorb the moisture. While the spicy nature of your jalapeño peppers will be intact, you will find that crunchy texture has diminished a little.