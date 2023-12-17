England's Lancashire Courting Cake Has A Long Romantic History

Food isn't just a means for survival, but an expression of culture, creativity, and ecology. For many, it's a love language. England's Lancashire Courting Cake is the most literal expression of food as love, with a charming backstory rooted in summer romances.

The Lancashire Courting Cake's romantic history dates back to summertime in 1920s northern England when summer fruit was as ripe and bountiful as the prospect of young love. Unmarried women used ripe, heart-shaped strawberries along with their romantic desires to bake a cake for the men they wanted to date.

Historically, brash romantic advances, casual dating, and other modernities were improper. For chaste and modest couples devoid of tactile displays of affect or desire, the Courting Cake was the most sensual way for young women to win the hearts of their crushes through their stomachs. Not only were courting cakes a sweet and pleasurable offering to kindle romantic love but their presentation and execution were a testament to a woman's capability as a homemaker.

The warm and delightful summer climate beckoned young men and women into the town square to test the waters of chemistry; Men and women would parade in front of each other, on the hunt for coy eye contact to plant the first seeds of a budding relationship. Once a couple had established a bond, the courting cake sealed the deal and paved the way for a more serious commitment.