Flódni Is The Hungarian-Jewish Treat Made With Luxurious Layers Of Filling

The layered sweet treat flódni is eaten most commonly today in Budapest cafes. Variations of this Hungarian-Jewish pastry and its associated meanings can vary from household to household, however. The combination of different fillings with a sweet, buttery pastry can simultaneously remind an eater of home or a special occasion. But be warned: This complex pastry takes effort to make.

Historical documents trace the earliest recipes of what is recognized as flódni today to Jews in the area of central Europe known as the Carpathian Basin in the inter-war period, with Hungary at its center. The pastry's popularity truly blossomed in Budapest, where it can be found not only during Hanukkah and Purim but all year long. With fillings of nuts, seeds, and fruits cooked separately before being stacked together and baked, the finished result makes a lasting impression. While it is no longer reserved for religious celebrations it can still be found at Hungarian weddings and birthday parties, in addition to being savored as an afternoon pick-me-up.

Frőhlich, a private pastry shop in Budapest was a source of the popularity of the cake in the city, as flódni became what the bakery was most famous for from the 1950s onwards. Sadly Frőhlich closed in the pandemic, but many other Budapest bakeries sell the treat. A celebrated modern baker, Judit Vamos, makes hundreds daily, which are distributed to restaurants and cafes — yet her recipe remains a secret.