For An Epic Grilled Cheese Experience, Use Cuban Sandwich Ingredients

The role that bread plays in a good sandwich is often underestimated. For these sandwiches especially, Cuban bread is an integral ingredient as it provides that thin yet crispy exterior and airy light, squeezy bread that is part of the dish's quintessential textural diversity. If it's not readily available, substitute it for varieties with similar qualities, such as French bread, Italian bread, white sourdough, ciabatta, or focaccia.

As for the cheese, apart from Swiss cheese, numerous other varieties can be used to bring in that rich-and-melty grilled cheese effect. Cheddar, provolone, gruyere, gouda, fontina, and pepper jack are all common grilled cheese choices that would work in this grilled sandwich. If you're going for the ultimate gooey cheese coating, simply add more cheese than in a standard Cuban sandwich.

Meanwhile, the pork is often marinated with brown sugar, lime juice, dried herbs, and robust spices to achieve that fall-apart tenderness and deeply sweet-savory taste. With the remaining ingredients, you can stick to the original selection, or you can branch out with a few minor changes. Even the mustard can be switched around. Yellow mustard is the traditional choice, but feel free to experiment with Dijon mustard, honey mustard, or even spicy brown mustard. Additional sauces like mayo, aioli, or even hot sauces would fare quite well, building into the sandwich's multidimensional flavor profile. For something a bit different and special, like a buttery, nutty twist, you could even consider adding mashed avocado.