The Secret To The Silkiest Mac And Cheese Sauce Lies In Your Blender

Mac and cheese is a comforting and easy meal many of us enjoy from an instant box brand for an easy weeknight meal. However, the homemade version is always worth making some effort for. But grating fine cheeses and melting them into a creamy roux can be a tricky skill to learn as it's an exercise in precision and patience. Great news: You can skip the roux altogether by using your blender to create a silky, cohesive cheese sauce for mac and cheese.

Blenders are the ultimate instantaneous emulsifiers, breaking down and combining liquid and solid ingredients into smooth purees with the push of a button. Furthermore, the rapid whir of the circular blade stirs and whisks ingredients together at rates and forces beyond human capacity. Both the emulsification and whisking powers of the blender come into play for the silkiest mac and cheese sauce.

All you need to create a rich, velvety sauce is the grated cheese of your choice and some hot pasta water. For added richness, you could boil your pasta in milk and add that hot milk and a raw egg to the blender with the cheese. Pouring the heated liquid over the grated cheese with the blender on will melt the cheese, while the starch content, combined with the speedy whirring, binds everything into the perfect consistency.

You can use any grated cheese, no matter the age or hardness. Plus, the blender receptacle ensures a spill-free cascade of hot cheese sauce over freshly cooked macaroni.