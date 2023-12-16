Mushrooms And Walnuts Make For Hearty Meatless Stromboli

If you're looking for a flavorful and satisfying substitute for meat, it's hard to go wrong with the combination of mushrooms and walnuts. Each ingredient by itself is a flavor and nutrition powerhouse, and together they are the perfect complementary match-up. And then when you roll them up in a tender homemade dough baked with cheese inside and out, as Annabelle Randles did in this amazing stromboli recipe, you'll wonder why you haven't put this plant-based team together on your plate more often.

Mushrooms bring the flavor punch of umami as well as a meaty texture to the filling. Sauteed with onions, garlic, and herbs, they soak in all those aromatic flavors as well. Earthy walnuts contribute crunch and an underlying savory character with a hint of bitterness that balances all the rich cheese in this stromboli. Plus, they're packing some serious protein and fiber. Just one ounce gives you 4 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.