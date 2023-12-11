NYC's Al Coro Announces Its Final Menu Featuring The Most Popular Dishes

The New York-based, Italian restaurant Al Coro has announced its final menu ahead of its closure on December 23. The popular restaurant quickly became a dining staple due to acclaimed chef Melissa Rodriguez, a protege of Daniel Boulud, and its nabbing of not one, but two Michelin stars in its first year of being opened. Though it has remained a hot spot, it announced this past fall that it would be closing later this year. To thank its longtime fans and celebrate the impressive dishes of its past, chef Rodriguez has created one last menu that brings back familiar favorites from the restaurant's previous seven tasting menus.

Since opening its doors in summer 2022, Al Coro has featured a tasting menu dining experience and will continue this for the final menu. Meals will be either three, five, or seven courses. To start your meal, you can enjoy marinated corona beans with fried artichokes and grissini as an appetizer course. When you transition into your main course, consider indulging in the delicate black sea bass with funghi trifolati, swiss chard, trumpet mushroom, and marsala. Or you can opt for a Sicilian chicken with farinata pancakes, mostarda, black truffle chili crisp, and chestnut caponata. And of course, you can't forget dessert. Don't miss your final opportunity to savor the hazelnut yuzu panna cotta with citrus crumb, pomelo, and Olio Fresco. These dishes, and many more are available now at Al Coro. You can book reservations online through its December 23 closing date.