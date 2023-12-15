Elevate Your Pizza Dough With A Bit Of Leftover Pasta Water

You're not going to make a good pizza without good pizza dough, and one of the most surprising ways to make good dough is with a little bit of pasta water. We can all argue about our favorite kinds of pizza, but whether you prefer a thin New York-style crust or a thicker Sicilian-style, two things you want out of any slice are a crisp bottom and some nice browning color. The beauty of pizza dough is the way that soft pillowy interior gives way to a crackly, flavorful outside that has enough structure to hold up wet ingredients like sauce, cheese, and oily meats. That's something you can only get with a strong, well-made dough, and that is where pasta water can give you an extra boost.

You may have heard of leftover pasta water referred to as "liquid gold" by chefs and writers, and that's because of all the starch and salt that remains in it after cooking. It has a lot of great uses, but it's especially amazing in dough where it can improve both the browning and the interior structure of your pie. Since you already need water for pizza dough anyway, it's an easy swap out, whether you want to replace all of your water or just half of it. The salt in pasta water will add some nice extra flavor too, just remember to reduce the salt from your dough recipe so you don't go overboard.