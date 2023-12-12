17 Best Restaurants And Bars To Celebrate New Year's Eve In Los Angeles In 2023

New Year's Eve can be a blast or one of the most overpriced nights of your life, mostly depending on where you choose to celebrate. Whether you're looking for a classy, gourmet holiday meal to enjoy with your partner or a bar with great music and cocktails to party the night away, you should pick the best venue for your preferences. The good news is, if you live in Los Angeles, you can find exactly the right kind of New Year's celebration for you, no matter what part of town you want to visit and your preferences.

To help you make your NYE plans, we put together a list of some of the top-rated bars and restaurants where you can ring in LA in 2024. Based on personal experience, recommendations from friends who are big social butterflies, and some of the most well-reviewed and celebrated spots in town, this list has something for everyone. So, instead of endlessly asking your entire friend group where they want to go on December 31, send them some of these great events and see where the night takes you.