17 Best Restaurants And Bars To Celebrate New Year's Eve In Los Angeles In 2023
New Year's Eve can be a blast or one of the most overpriced nights of your life, mostly depending on where you choose to celebrate. Whether you're looking for a classy, gourmet holiday meal to enjoy with your partner or a bar with great music and cocktails to party the night away, you should pick the best venue for your preferences. The good news is, if you live in Los Angeles, you can find exactly the right kind of New Year's celebration for you, no matter what part of town you want to visit and your preferences.
To help you make your NYE plans, we put together a list of some of the top-rated bars and restaurants where you can ring in LA in 2024. Based on personal experience, recommendations from friends who are big social butterflies, and some of the most well-reviewed and celebrated spots in town, this list has something for everyone. So, instead of endlessly asking your entire friend group where they want to go on December 31, send them some of these great events and see where the night takes you.
Gatsby's Penthouse
To start with, this is one of the most well-known New Year's Eve parties in Los Angeles. For fans of the Roaring 20s and the dazzling, glittery world of The Great Gatsby (did you know there's a cocktail named after the book?), you can easily step back into the world of 1920s glamour at Elevate Lounge. Though flapper dresses and Zoot suits aren't mandatory — you can show up in a fancy cocktail dress or smart modern suit as well — they are encouraged. Many popular events in LA may be overhyped, but a lot of people who have attended this particular party assure us it was one of the best nights of their life.
(323) 604-6030
811 Wilshire Blvd 21st floor, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Republique
One of LA's most highly rated restaurants is putting together a special New Year's Eve menu this year, courtesy of head chef Walter Manzke. If you love upscale food made with some of the best ingredients in the world, why not head to the restaurant one LA Times critic recommended above all others?
Republique has set up a special prix fixe menu priced at $160 per person and served family style so the entire group can share. As with all the food served at Republique, special focus is given to the origin and quality of the raw ingredients and the use of seasonal fruits, vegetables, and other items to ensure everything is as fresh as possible. You can reserve a time slot for New Year's Even on Open Table.
(310) 362-6115
624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Vibrato Grill & Jazz
Despite its old-school atmosphere and great reputation, this bar, owned by Grammy-winning musician Herb Alpert, continues to fly under the radar for many Angelenos. All the better for the people who have stumbled onto this great jazz club in Beverly Glen and can spend the night at a swanky LA lounge without all the fuss and crowds of popular spots in Hollywood or Venice.
Celebrate this New Year's Eve with live music featuring Gabrielito y La Verdad, one of the premier Latin salsa and funk bands on the West Coast, for a bit of a different ambiance than usual. The lead singer is also a Grammy award winner, as Herb Alpert picks nothing but the best by the name of Gabriel Gonzalez. The night will also include a three-course prix-fixe menu and, of course, champagne.
(310) 474-9400
2930 Beverly Glen Cir, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Beauty & Essex
Beauty & Essex is a great option whether you want to dance until 2 a.m., or have a delicious dinner and call it an early night so by the time 2024 rolls around, you can already be at home in bed. This restaurant and brand, with locations in New York City, Las Vegas, and, of course, Los Angeles, is owned by celebrity chef Chris Santos.
For New Year's Eve, the restaurant has two different seatings throughout the night, so you can pick what you think will be best for your evening plans and energy level. For the early seating, you can make reservations between 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., while the later seating takes reservations from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Groove along to a live DJ, and after the midnight toast, keep dancing to the music until the bar closes up.
(323) 676-8880
1615 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bar Lis
Get a table for New Year's Eve at this classy rooftop bar in the heart of Hollywood, inspired by the aesthetic of nightlife on the French Riviera/Cote d'Azur. Since it opened, it has become one of my personal favorite spots in town, with some great live music nights, delicious cocktails, and a pretty fun, laidback crowd on most nights.
Head up to the top floor of the Thompson Hollywood Hotel to ring in 2024 with a five-hour open bar, included in the general admission ticket for $173. If you're willing to splurge upwards of $2,000 as a group, you can also book an entire table for anywhere between six to twelve people (or even fifteen-plus people if you really want to spend the extra money). There is a large indoor area roughly divided into two rooms, one featuring the wide, elegant bar and the other decorated with tables and a piano, as well as an outdoor patio you can explore.
(323) 410-6042
1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lemon Grove
Surrounded by the lights of Hollywood and landmarks like the Capital Records building, Lemon Grove is one of those rare rooftop bars that offers equally exceptional cocktails and dishes for those who want a delicious alcoholic concoction along with their gourmet meal. The relatively affordable (for New Year's Eve at least) four-course meal comes out to around $125 per person for non-members and $100 for members.
The menu, put together by Chef Marcel Vigneron, highlights luxurious items like lobster and sun choke velout. For New Year's Eve, the rooftop will be adults only, so if you want to enjoy an upscale, kids-free environment for a relatively good price, this lovely rooftop of the Aster Hotel may be the NYE destination for you.
(323) 962-1717
1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
EP & LP
A rare exception for LA, where bars usually explode in popularity one year and then quietly disappear the next, EP & LP has become a nightlife staple in West Hollywood, retaining crowds years after its initial opening in 2015. Celebrate New Year's Eve on this beautiful rooftop in West Hollywood overlooking the Hollywood Hills with great food and music.
From 8 p.m. on, the two floors of the bar will be open — including the rooftop and the dining area just below — with some of the most popular local DJs playing upbeat songs and dance hits. The venue advertises surprise special guests and performances, so if you haven't purchased your tickets for this rooftop party (with an open bar) in the heart of the city yet, now's your chance.
(310) 855-9955
603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Kali
Indulge in a celebration of both seafood and land dishes at Kali, which serves a New Year's Eve prix-fixe menu with ceviche, dry-aged New York steak, and a first course known as "trio of the sea." This spot comes highly recommended by serious LA foodies, as well as the Michelin guide itself, which gave it a one-star rating in its internationally renowned rankings.
The food features mouthwatering ingredients like black winter truffles, Morro Bay oysters, and a chocolate cremeux for dessert that is the perfect sweet-flavored ending to an exquisite meal. New Year's Eve reservations are still available, so if you want the perfect foodie experience to start off your new year with, book a table at Kali.
(323) 871-4160
5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sassafras
This New Orleans-themed bar, which usually puts on burlesque shows and swanky live bands, is doing something wildly different for New Year's Eve. This December 31, drop by to attend a Taking Back Fridays party celebrating all the emo rock throwbacks of the 2000s.
If you're a millennial looking for an NYE party with a laid-back dress code, as you have no desire to put on your highest heels or most form-fitting suit for a night out on the town and are itching to relive the glory days of your high school playlists, this may be the place for you. Get your friends to put on their heaviest eyeliner, dress up in their favorite early 2000s looks, and sing along all night to My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy. What better way to welcome 2024 than with reliving your 2004-era memories?
(323) 467-2800
1233 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Good Times at Davey Wayne's
Ever since this hidden-entrance bar opened in LA, it's been packed every weekend. For NYE 2024, this bar is staying on-brand; to match its 70s house party-themed atmosphere, it's hosting live music, a backyard BBQ, and a Miller High Life toast. Every night I've spent at Davey Wayne's, especially with live music, has been an exceptionally good time, so I can't imagine New Year's Eve will be any different.
DJ Zach Rosencrantz will be on deck to help pump up the crowd until the GoodTimes Boys show up to perform live. Enjoy the all-American snacks available on the patio, several varieties of hipster-preferred beers, and the relaxed crowd and atmosphere of Davey Wayne's. If you're looking for a fun, music-filled, but relatively chill and casual New Year's Eve party experience, this may be the perfect place.
(323) 498-0859
1611 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Fig Restaurant
The LA Times gave Fig Restaurant in Santa Monica an incredibly flattering review, and if you've ever dropped by this dining destination in the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, you'll know why. The restaurant focuses on serving farm-fresh ingredients in an airy dining room filled with plants and lights and providing exceptional customer service to anyone who walks through its doors.
You can make a choice between a three-course menu at 5 p.m. for $95 a person or go with the later, four-course option at 8 p.m. for $135 a person. In fact, you can also start your 2024 off with a meal at Fig, as they offer a New Year's Day breakfast and brunch featuring classics like Eggs Benedict and innovative twists on classic meals like "Crunchy" Pumpkin Spiced French Toast.
(310) 319-3111
101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Belle's Beach House
It may be chilly outside, but inside Belle's Beach House, the atmosphere is always warm and tropical. If you find yourself wishing you were somewhere with beach weather, as even Southern California can get a bit nippy around December, buy a ticket for Belle's on New Year's Eve. The venue is owned by famed Australian restauranteur Nick Mathers, who always finds a way to export a little of his home Down Under to his U.S. establishments.
The party starts at around 10 p.m., with a general admission ticket costing $24 — in honor of 2024, of course. However, if you want to secure seating along with a group of friends, it's perhaps best you book a table, as general admission tickets only guarantee standing room. Once you're in, enjoy the warm, fun ambiance, with palm tree leaves splashed absolutely everywhere on the furniture, as well as actual palm trees situated within the building, tropical cocktails, punchbowls, a live DJ, and a complimentary champagne toast.
(424) 363-6600
24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Rustic Canyon
If you don't want to dress up to the nines, but still want to indulge in one of the best meals in the city, sign up for either the Six Item ($125) or Eight Item ($175) tasting menu at Rustic Canyon. Chef Jeremy Fox has carefully curated each and every course served for NYE, also offering vegan and vegetarian substitutions for those with dietary restrictions. Dining at Rustic Canyon also means you are supporting local entrepreneurs and farmers, as a quick glance at the menu will let you know that most of the ingredients are sourced from within the Southern California area.
Start 2024 by indulging in fun family-style dining with shareable plates at this Santa Monica spot, but be aware that eating here has a two-hour time limit. If you want to add on a wine pairing to your tasting menu, you can do so for an extra $75.
(310) 393-7050
1119 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Theia
Though Theia primarily markets itself as a restaurant, it somehow also manages to turn into one of the most lively, raucous dance nights in the city on several weekend nights. Therefore, people looking for a combination of dining and New Year's Eve party experience may be interested in seeing what Theia has to offer.
Located among an endless line of great dining establishments on 3rd Street in the heart of the city, Theia serves upscale Mediterranean cuisine to its guests. Its loud music and party atmosphere attract a fun crowd; however, this may not be the place for you if you don't want a noisy environment. If you just want to taste the food, book an early table between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and if you want to stay for the party, book a table from 8:30 p.m. onwards.
(323) 591-0059
8048 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Caldo Verde
Restauranteurs Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin have won James Beard awards for their food and are the team behind such iconic spots as Lucques Restaurant, so you can trust them when it comes to serving a mouthwatering New Year's Eve menu. Book an early or late-night seating on NYE and enjoy the Portuguese-inspired cuisine served at Caldo Verde, located at the Proper Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.
The special tasting menu the restaurant has put together to welcome 2024 includes all fresh ingredients, mostly sourced from farms in California. Thanks to the state's mild, Mediterranean-like climate, these ingredients are the perfect building blocks for the Spanish and Portuguese flavors that Styne and Goin have infused into their menu. To accompany your meal, you can also order any of the organic and sustainable vintages featured on the wine list.
(213) 806-1023
1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Bootsy Bellows
Book your New Year's Eve celebration at Bootsy Bellows to stay on your feet dancing until 2 a.m. This Sunset Boulevard spot always attracts a young, fun, energetic crowd, and is one of the most sought out nightlife spots in the city. Last year, The Hollywood Reporter put this party on their ultimate New Year's Eve Party 2023 round-up.
The club is owned by actor David Arquette and has a touch of 1960s inspiration in its decor. However, the music it plays and the people who come through are very modern, with hip hop and house dominating the playlist. On New Year's Eve, Bootsy Bellows opens its doors at 9 p.m. for all its patrons, ranging from those with general admission tickets ($109 plus fees) to those who have booked exclusive VIP Table packages. Decide how much you want to splurge, and go celebrate the start of 2024 in style.
(310) 859-1011
9229 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Break Room 86
Head down to Koreatown for yet another themed New Year's Eve party — LA loves a retro celebration — at Break Room 86. Enjoy 80s music, 80s decor, and if you and your group would like to spend the extra money on it, a private karaoke room at one of the best speakeasy bars in LA owned by the Houston brothers.
To spend the night at Break Room 86, you have to enter from a loading dock on Ardmore, walk through an employee entrance and quite a long hallway, and then use a conspicuously placed phone booth to actually get inside. Once you're inside on New Year's Eve, take advantage of the five-hour open bar while also enjoying the 80s beats and a breakdancing performance. For those who want to barhop on NYE, you can actually buy a club hopper ticket that pairs the celebration at Break Room 86 with the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang open bar party.
(213) 368-3056
630 Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90010