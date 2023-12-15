The Bright And Flavorful Way Martha Stewart Steams Fresh Artichokes

Artichokes can be intimidating; their thick, succulent, flower-like appearance juxtaposed with those spikey tips may leave you wondering how to properly prepare them. But don't worry, Martha Stewart has you covered with her steaming technique that produces a bright and flavorful artichoke. In a clip of "Martha's Cooking School" shared to her Youtube channel, Stewart explains that you want to place your artichokes upside down in your steamer basket while adding salt — and a lot of it — to the water to bring out this vegetable's unique, mild, and nutty flavor. Additionally, the bestie to the stars insists on squeezing lemon juice over the artichoke stem and in the water.

Why so much lemon? Stewart says you want to place the lemon halves in the water to infuse its flavor along with a sprig of tarragon. The addition of the lemon to the water is going to do two things: It is an extra precautionary step to ensure the artichoke doesn't turn brown, but it also brightens the taste of those artichoke leaves in a big way due to its acidic nature.