Plastic Lettuce Knives Are The Key To Crisp Chopped Greens

There are numerous gadgets and gizmos that claim to simplify and improve the execution of your culinary endeavors. Of these many tools, the humble lettuce knife promises exceptionally great things. Despite the fact that the ultra blunt knife looks like it could be part of a child's play set, make no mistake that it's the key to keeping lettuce crisp, crunchy, and perfectly green.

The secret to the lettuce knife's success is a bit of mystery. Although America's Test Kitchen has proven its ability to prevent browning, the exact reason as to why it does is hard to pinpoint. One theory is that material makes a difference. Since lettuce knives boast a plastic (or nylon) blade, this is said to deter the rate of oxidation and consequent shriveling, with many attributing this phenomenon to the fact that metals like steel and iron can trigger a chemical reaction that negatively impacts the produce. Another possible reason is that unlike the sharp and smooth blade of a chef's knife, the dull and serrated edge of a lettuce knife does less damage to leaves' cell walls, much like hand-tearing.

While some may argue that plastic lettuce knives are just a marketing ploy, we do find value in the tool. Ultimately, it will help cut greens uniformly and delay oxidation in the process. If nothing more, it's a versatile knife that can even be used to cut into a tray of baked goods, making it a worthy investment.