Make Your Glass Of Bubbly More Festive With Strawberry Roses

Slicing strawberries carefully to layer them into floral designs is sure to add a beautiful, elegant touch to the glasses of bubbles you present to your guests. Though making strawberry roses can require a bit of patience, your culinary creativity will be well appreciated by those attending your next cocktail party.

Use silicon ice molds or cupcake trays to help you line up the strawberry pieces into circular, wreath-like layers. Pour a thin layer of water over your assembled fruity designs and freeze the pieces so that when your first party guest arrives, you can place the frozen design into a glass before filling it with Champagne. Though it can take some practice to get the spiral layers of the strawberry lined up, the finished result will bring a colorful element to a basic glass of Prosecco, and guests will enjoy nibbling on the strawberry pieces after their drinks have been drained.