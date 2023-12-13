The Tip For Getting A Bonus Taco Every Time You Eat Nachos

The only thing better than easy-baked nachos are the leftover nacho bits you can transform into a taco – and we know the secret if you want to enjoy every last chip, olive, tomato, onion, crunchy pieces of shredded chicken, crumbled beef, jalapeños, or whatever else you put on your nachos. Before you begin constructing your nachos, place street taco-sized tortillas on the baking sheet, and then pile your chips, cheese, and toppings on top of them. When you reach the last nacho, the tortillas will be there to cradle any lovely remnants, so nothing goes to waste.

This hack is especially handy if you prefer a thin, crunchy chip that tends to buckle under the weight of nacho toppings. The tortilla will absorb all of the flavors of the greasy elements of this dish, as well as the crunchy chips that broke when you tried to pick them up. Add a dollop of leftover sour cream or a smidge of guac, and you've got yourself a second meal.