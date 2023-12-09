Goldfish Wants To Reel In Fans With Potato Chips

Widely beloved as classic baked crackers, Goldfish snacks from Pepperidge Farm are now evolving. The nostalgic bites, famous for their fun fishy shape, will soon be hitting grocery shelves in the form of potato chips. This week, the brand announced the debut of Goldfish Crisps, a fresh spin on the crunchy "snacks that smile back," which takes their signature shape to potato-based crisps.

According to a press release from the company, the new Goldfish potato chips will be larger than the original crackers and will be available in three flavors, including Sour Cream and Onion, Salt and Vinegar, and Cheddar, which is a popular flavor variety of the original Goldfish crackers. The fish-shaped potato chips are expected to be released nationwide in January 2024 for a retail price of $4.79, roughly a dollar pricier than their cracker counterparts.

This isn't the first time the brand has gotten creative with its line of Goldfish offerings. Since Goldfish crackers were first introduced in the United States in 1962, they've branched out to include a range of flavors, colors, and forms. Spanning the savory to the sweet, Goldfish treats have been found in pretzel, graham cracker, and rainbow varieties. Potato chips seem to be a natural progression of the treat's evolution.