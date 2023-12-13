Don't Hesitate To Enjoy Leftover Beef Tenderloin Straight From The Fridge

When you're looking to keep leftovers exciting (who isn't?), look no further than beef tenderloin. It's the middle cut of the cow between the shoulder blade and hip along the spine. It's super commonly served at dinner parties around Thanksgiving and Christmas, so you might end up with some leftover beef tenderloin in your fridge this holiday season. Make no mistake, this is a happy turn of events. Cold beef tenderloin is totally safe to eat and tastes just as good as (if not better than) the hot stuff straight out of the roaster.

Beef tenderloin may be tender (it's in the name) but, on its own, the cut isn't wicked flavorful. Be sure to season it generously before cooking to ensure a flavor-packed bite that'll be delicious served hot for dinner and will also hold up during its tenure in the fridge. A layer of sea salt, crushed garlic, and dried thyme is all that stands between you and killer leftovers. If you have a little extra time, savory compound butter also gets the job done with flying colors.

Keep your leftovers in tip-top shape with proper storage. Allow your cooked tenderloin to fully cool down to room temperature before placing it in an airtight container and refrigerating. It'll keep for three to four days. For extra-quality preservation, wrap your tenderloin in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before placing it in the container.