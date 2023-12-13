Don't Hesitate To Enjoy Leftover Beef Tenderloin Straight From The Fridge
When you're looking to keep leftovers exciting (who isn't?), look no further than beef tenderloin. It's the middle cut of the cow between the shoulder blade and hip along the spine. It's super commonly served at dinner parties around Thanksgiving and Christmas, so you might end up with some leftover beef tenderloin in your fridge this holiday season. Make no mistake, this is a happy turn of events. Cold beef tenderloin is totally safe to eat and tastes just as good as (if not better than) the hot stuff straight out of the roaster.
Beef tenderloin may be tender (it's in the name) but, on its own, the cut isn't wicked flavorful. Be sure to season it generously before cooking to ensure a flavor-packed bite that'll be delicious served hot for dinner and will also hold up during its tenure in the fridge. A layer of sea salt, crushed garlic, and dried thyme is all that stands between you and killer leftovers. If you have a little extra time, savory compound butter also gets the job done with flying colors.
Keep your leftovers in tip-top shape with proper storage. Allow your cooked tenderloin to fully cool down to room temperature before placing it in an airtight container and refrigerating. It'll keep for three to four days. For extra-quality preservation, wrap your tenderloin in plastic wrap or aluminum foil before placing it in the container.
Squash the beef with leftovers -- we're celebrating the cold stuff
Perhaps the most obvious way to repurpose leftover meat is by building a knockout sandwich. Cold beef tenderloin is killer when sliced and piled on rye bread with horseradish and mayonnaise. Or, you could stuff it between Italian bread with Swiss cheese, dijon mustard, and arugula and hit it with a panini press. You could even use your cold beef tenderloin to make a French dip sandwich on a hero roll with homemade au jus.
Sandwiches are only the beginning. Whip up a sophisticated appetizer salad with cold beef tenderloin, beefsteak tomato slices, fresh basil leaves, and cucumber. For a more filling entree salad, toss it with torn butter lettuce, cranberry, pear, goat cheese, and toasted pecans. Hosting cocktail hour? For impressive hors d'ouvres, arrange that cold tenderloin on slices of crostini with sauteed shallots, arugula, and a smear of garlic aioli. Or, keep it simple and just arrange a few slices on a loaded charcuterie board beside a bottle of red wine.
Alternatively, slice that cold beef tenderloin into strips for delicious taco filling with fresh salsa, corn salad, sour cream, and cilantro (if you like it). Carne asada loaded fries, anyone? For a quick lunch, top some jasmine rice with your cold beef tenderloin, steamed broccoli, and sticky Chinese barbecue sauce. Or, fold it into a soft tortilla with lettuce, cheese, shredded carrots, and gochujang to make a quick wrap.