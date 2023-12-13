Adding Charred Pepper Flesh Gives Jarred Salsa A Deep Smoky Flavor

If you've ever been to a Mexican food restaurant, odds are you've filled yourself with bottomless baskets of chips and salsa before your tacos or enchiladas arrive. Jarred salsas may not taste as fresh as their restaurant-style counterparts, but they're still a tasty staple to have in your pantry for backyard barbecues and margarita nights with friends.

You can always doctor jarred salsa to invoke a scratch-made or restaurant-style taste. While adding a squeeze of lime juice or ground spices are common ways to improve a jarred salsa, charred peppers are the ingredients you need for a smoky, sophisticated upgrade.

Charring peppers softens their skin, enhances their vegetal, chili pepper notes, and sweetens their flavor similar to the effects of roasting. However, you don't need to do any prep work for charring peppers or use any additional ingredients like oil and seasoning. Plus, the charred flesh delivers a unique smoky finish to the roasted, caramelized notes.

You can use any pepper you'd like, from spicy jalapeño to mild poblanos or even bell peppers. Their soft, supple flesh is easy to blend into a puree, cut into strips, or dice depending on the type of salsa you have in your pantry.