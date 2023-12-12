A Splash Of Fish Sauce Adds An Umami Punch To Your Cookies

You may already have a favorite cookie recipe you rely on to impress family and friends but to make it even more delectable, the world of savory condiments holds the key. Follow the lead of pastry chefs and explore the possibilities offered by unconventional seasonings to create elevated and more surprising flavor profiles for your cookies.

A popular condiment across Southeast Asia, the amber-colored fish sauce may not be your first choice due to its funky smell and flavor. However, as a healthier alternative to salt, it also serves the same function of creating a more palatable balance in a dish. Just like salt, albeit with lower sodium content, it can keep the sugar from overwhelming the natural flavors of the other ingredients in a pastry. There's also the power of its umami flavor to add richness and complexity that keeps one wanting to savor the food more.

Combine fish sauce with caramel for a glaze that's reminiscent of salted caramel, except with the additional, intriguing touch of brininess. Use it to enhance the cocoa flavor of your chocolate chip cookies. For something with zing, mix fish sauce with lime or calamansi juice and sugar for a sweet, tangy, and savory syrup that can brighten the flavor of buttery shortbread cookies. Don't worry about the condiment's distinct aroma overwhelming the pastry since the citrus juice will mellow it down.