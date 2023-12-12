Customize Your Cocktail With The Help Of An Ice Stamp

In recent days, restaurants and cocktail bars have been using ice stamps to brand drinks and elevate their presentations, a strategy particularly geared toward social media users looking for unique and aesthetically pleasing updates to their feeds. Though the concept is simple, the icy impressions can make a big difference between drinks served without interesting ice designs and those presented with a special touch.

Fancy cocktails needn't be reserved for the higher-end establishments you visit, however. Bring a touch of luxury to your home bar set-up with your own ice stamp. The easy-to-use device can add refined elegance to your cocktails, and your guests will soon be marveling at the extra step you have taken to pour a beautiful drink.

To imprint designs into an ice cube, bartenders simply must press an engraved stamp into a block of ice until the surface melts and leaves behind the indentation of the intended graphic. No extra heating is required, though, if you need to stamp many ice cubes at once, it can be helpful to place the stamp into a shallow dish of warm water in between each pressing.