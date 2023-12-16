The Frosting Tip That Will Prevent Torn Cake Every Time

For bakers, it is always cake season — but whether it is your favorite red velvet cake for a special celebration or a classic vanilla cake for a simple dessert, everyone makes mistakes when it comes to the frosting. That sugary sweet layer is the pièce de résistance of this baked good; however, if you find your cake is tearing or falling apart when you begin to spread it across your layers, stop. This is most likely happening because you did not bring your frosting to room temperature before you began this process.

This is true if you are working with your favorite store bought frosting or if you are making your own. When you are working with a buttercream frosting in particular that uses butter as a base, the fats need to be warm enough so you can easily spread it, but not so warm that they melt. It can be a delicate dance. The same rule holds true for a cream cheese frosting. Remember, if it feels like it is getting too warm, you can always put it in the fridge for a few minutes to let it firm up ever so slightly before you continue frosting your cake.