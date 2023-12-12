Snow Globe Cocktails Turn A Simple Drink Into A Winter Wonderland

There's a viral food hack sweeping up the internet's collective feet in a viral haze: The enchanting snow globe cocktail. This visually stunning party trick transforms a simple beverage, be it a mocktail or cocktail, into a festive and whimsical winter wonderland.

The snow globe cocktail is perfect if you aim to dazzle guests at your next holiday party. Begin with a clear glass, filling it about a third with water. For the centerpiece, add a sprig of rosemary, placing it upside down in the water to create the illusion of a miniature evergreen or holiday tree. To keep the rosemary centered and submerged, tie a string around the top of the sprig and secure the ends of the string to opposite sides of the glass with tape. Add decorative elements like cranberries to the glass for an extra festive flair.

Next, freeze the glass until the water solidifies. When serving, pour in a clear or light-colored beverage, such as seltzer water or vodka. A clear liquid is essential to preserve the snow globe effect, ensuring your creation is as delightful to look at as it is to drink. Pouring in orange juice would hide the rosemary and snowglobe effect.