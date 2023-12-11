For A Thai-Inspired Drink, Add Mango Sticky Rice

Many cuisines and culinary cultures not only have a list of famous food dishes but also a list of iconic cocktails to accompany them. We all know that Mexican food is synonymous with tequila, mezcal, and the many zesty cocktails derived from them. An Italian dinner may precipitate a negroni, and Japanese sushi isn't complete without a glass of whisky or a bottle of sake. However, Thai food doesn't have an obvious mixed drink pairing.

Luckily, creative cocktail innovators in Thailand's bustling, metropolitan capital city of Bangkok have come up with the perfect Thai-inspired cocktail using one of their most iconic desserts: mango sticky rice. While a sweet and tropical dessert consisting of glutinous rice cooked with sweetened coconut milk and topped with fresh mangos may sound hard to incorporate into a drink, mixologists deconstruct it into drinkable mixers. Mangos are already a popular drink and cocktail mix-in blended into lassis, margaritas, and daiquiris.

For a Thai-inspired cocktail that honors the sticky rice format, mangos remain a sweet topping, transformed into a mango-infused foam or mousse. Sticky rice soaked in coconut milk sits on the balance of solid and liquid, thus easily blended into a thick, velvety mixer for a spirit. Cocktail bars use housemade infusions and obscure ingredients to come up with high-brow mango sticky rice drinks, however, you can easily use mango sticky rice in a cocktail for your next Thai-inspired dinner or happy hour with simpler, more accessible ingredients and techniques.