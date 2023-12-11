Store-Bought Gravy Mix Is The Simple Way To Elevate Pot Roast

Most recipes suggest whisking the instant gravy packet before adding it to the slow cooker as we mentioned before. This is a good way to ensure the powder fully dissolves and doesn't clump up on the meat or vegetables. If your go-to pot roast recipe suggests searing the meat before it goes in the slow cooker, mix some of the whisked gravy mixture in the pan to combine with the fats left in the pan, then add it to the slow cooker. A final technique is to simply sprinkle the packet on top of the meat directly in the slow cooker then pour the water over it. No matter what technique you go with, you can swap the water with beef or vegetable stock to deepen the flavors.

In case you aren't familiar, there are a variety of gravy mixes that you can buy at the grocery store. You can keep it simple with meaty flavors with an au ju, classic, or beef gravy mix. If you want to lean into the onions, use an onion gravy mix or choose a mushroom variety to infuse the roast with some umami. Do you have a packet of onion soup mix in the back of your pantry? Use that instead of gravy mix for a similar flavor profile. And if you haven't heard of Mississippi pot roast, it's made the same way we've described but it combines a packet of the gravy mix with ranch dressing seasoning and pepperoncini peppers for some spice for another rendition of this classic meal.