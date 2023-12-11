Create Bite-Sized Latkes With The Help Of Your Muffin Tin

Up your hosting game for Hanukkah by making an abundant amount of perfect, bite-sized latkes with ease. The best part is you probably have the secret tool for mastering this hack hiding right in your kitchen. Using a muffin tin helps you create a uniform, bite-size latke shape that takes a hands-off cooking approach.

This hack is incredibly easy to use, simply make your favorite classic latke recipe as normal. Then, when it comes time to cook your potato pancakes, add a spoonful of your potato mixture to a muffin tin greased with oil. Oil is a key part of the history of latkes, and should avoid being substituted for butter. Next, bake the latkes at 425 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes, or until your latkes are crispy and golden brown. Finally, you can top your latkes with sour cream, apple sauce, or whatever else you enjoy. These bite-sized versions are the perfect party side dish or just a fun twist on a traditional Hanukkah classic.