The Benefit Of Using Chicken For A Cuban Mojo Dish Instead Of The Classic Pork

One of the most popular Cuban dishes is mojo-roasted pork, which is essentially a pork dish, typically a pork shoulder, that has been marinated in mojo sauce (usually a mix of citrus, garlic, oregano, and olive oil). While this traditional dish is delicious, Tasting Table takes a slightly different route with a version that uses chicken instead.

The Cuban mojo-roasted chicken, which was developed by Michelle McGlinn, is the perfect way to experience the dish without having to invest quite as much time. The main benefit of using chicken instead of pork is that the chicken quarters cook quickly — the total cook time of the dish is just 45 minutes — whereas the pork requires a slow roasting process.

Since the chicken version of this dish is so much faster, it can be whipped up for a weeknight dinner when there's more of a time crunch. However, it's worth noting that the recipe calls for an overnight marinade, so you still need to do some prep work in advance.