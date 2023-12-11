Ketchup And Cod Are The Unlikely Pair You'll Want To Try

Whether it's olive oil drizzled over ice cream or peanut butter slathered on a juicy burger, we're no strangers to out-of-the-box food pairings. It's for this reason that we present to you: ketchup and cod. Despite that it may sound like a head-scratcher, this combination is a pleasant surprise for the palate.

At its most basic, ketchup is a sauce for dipping chicken fingers or drizzling onto a hot dog. However, it can be a flavorful building block for other dishes, too, when paired with the right ingredients. While the smooth and creamy sauce has a primarily sweet profile, ketchup is also quite acidic with a savory backbone, offering nuances of smoke and spice, earthy aromatics, and even a mild funk. As a result, ketchup makes a willing companion alongside all sorts of foods, cod included.

Cod has a pretty mild flavor, similar to other firm and meaty white fish like haddock, tilapia, or white sea bass. Not terribly fishy tasting, cod is somewhat sweet and buttery. It's this level of neutrality that allows cod to effectively be coupled with a vibrantly-flavored, umami-laden, sweet-meets-sour condiment like ketchup. When it's a question of balancing flavor profiles, ketchup pairs well with the white fish because its tart yet honeyed zest imparts complexity to otherwise plain-tasting cod. Yet, the condiment also plays well with the fish's slight sweetness, and is even capable of neutralizing the richness of heartier preparations like battered or fried cod.