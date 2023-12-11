Citrusy Garlic Sauce Gives Yuca A Cuban-Style Flare

Infused with traditional ingredients like bright citrus, onion, olive oil, cumin, and garlic, there's certainly no lack of flavor in Cuban food. Some think this type of cuisine always equals bold levels of spiciness, but their meals reflect more of a focus on powerful flavors that lack extreme heat. You'll also find fresh garlic in almost every entree, so when selecting ingredients for our garlicky Cuban-style yuca dish, recipe developer Ksenia Prints made sure to allow this root vegetable to take center stage.

Prints explained that yuca, also known as cassava, is typically served in Cuba with a sauce made from naranja agria, a type of bitter orange that shares notes of lemon, lime, and orange all in one. You might have a hard time finding this fruit at your local grocery store, so this version uses fresh lemon, lime, and orange juices to make the yuca sauce ingredients more accessible.

However, after boiling the yuca for this recipe, you'll notice that it loses flavor and gives off a bland, starchy taste. This is where the sauce comes in and reintroduces all of those delicious, traditional Cuban flavors.