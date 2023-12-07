Kardea Brown's Favorite Cocktail Of 2023 Features Salted Honey

As the host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and founder of the New Gullah Supper Club, celebrity chef Kardea Brown knows a thing or two about showstopping flavors. And though she may be best known for signature dishes like Gullah red rice and chow-chow, she's also an impressive mixologist in her own right. Brown's go-to holiday cocktail is a tie between her affectionately named Swamp Water — a palette-pleasing fusion of lemon, sweet tea, and ginger beer — and Lowcountry Mint Julep recipes.

Given her gastronomic expertise, we couldn't help but wonder what type of drink Brown might order — or, better yet, what her favorite sip of the year might be. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the Food Network star serendipitously revealed the answer to both while appearing at the Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, Texas. The event, sponsored by Pepsi Dig In, highlighted some of the best offerings from Black-owned food and beverage vendors across the country. So, which drink did Brown nominate as her favorite cocktail of 2023? "Salted honey in a cocktail," she tells Tasting Table, created by Brown & Balanced founder (and fellow Honeyland featured guest) Josh Davis. Ahead, we'll explore the ins and outs of Brown's beverage of choice.