Review: We Tried Home Chef's Tempo Meals And Got Varied Results

Just about everyone enjoys cooking at home, but life can quickly get in the way of the best-laid meal plans. Whether it's grocery shopping or dish duty that deters you from whipping up homemade dinners regularly, it's easy to give up on dining in altogether and opt for takeout instead. Luckily, several time-saving meal delivery kits have popped up to make cooking at home easier than ever. And one company in particular has attracted the attention of discerning foodies: Home Chef.

It provides users with a wide assortment of gourmet meal kits to peruse — from keto-friendly Dijon steak au poivre to "gluten-smart" blackened shrimp —streamlining culinary adventures with the click of a button. According to its official website, the Chicago-based subscription service boasts the highest customer satisfaction score of any leading meal kit distributor. And it's even inspired the creation of some unofficial fan groups, like the Home Chef subreddit.

Yet, with so many meals to choose from each week, beginning the journey with Home Chef can pose a challenge for new subscribers. As such, Tasting Table set out to explore some of the company's newest and most beloved dishes to determine which were worth adding to your menu rotation. From jerk-style tofu and coconut rice to steakhouse-style meat and potatoes, we dabbled in virtually every option Home Chef had to offer. So, without further ado, let's dive into some of our top selections from Home Chef's culinary collection.

