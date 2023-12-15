Martha Stewart's Skewer Trick To Keep Onions From Falling Apart On The Grill

Love grilled onions but hate the mess they make on your backyard grill? Grilling slices of onion for your burgers or other protein of choice doesn't come without its hazards. They tend to fall apart and slip right through those grates. If you know, you know — but it doesn't have to be that way. Martha Stewart has a trick that will simply require thick slices and a properly soaked skewer to ensure your onions never fall apart when you throw them on the grill.

In a TikTok post, Stewart shared that she cuts her onions so they are about a good half-inch thick. Then she takes a skewer and pokes it straight through the center of her onion medallion, through "each and every ring," until the tip penetrates the other side. If you do it right, it will look like an onion lollipop. Stewart brushes them with olive oil on both sides and sprinkles a little coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper onto her skewered onion before placing them on the grill.