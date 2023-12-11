Ditch The Bowl And Serve Chili Beef In Lettuce Wraps Like Gordon Ramsay

Chili beef doesn't need to be served in a bowl over rice. There are a few different ways to serve it. But if you want to change things up and impress your hungry eaters, grab a page out of Gordon Ramsay's playbook and use a leafy green. In fact, ditch the bowl altogether and instead transform this classic dish into a lettuce wrap. Per his Youtube channel, Ramsay's chili beef resembles a filling similar to what you would add to a taco, only with some Asian-inspired flavors and aromas we know and love.

The outcome is similar to Vietnamese style pork lettuce wraps, which taste lovely and light. The secret to this is in the recipe having no carbs, and also having a relatively dry and fragrantly spiced filling.

Ramsay uses ingredients like minced beef and pork, along with sesame oil, chopped garlic, ginger, brown sugar, lime, and chilis to create an intensely flavorful hearty filling that has all the feels and sensations for your tongue. To keep the meaty concoction crunchy, he drains the oil. But before you worry it might be too dry, don't, because the "Hell's Kitchen" chef crafts a sweet, crunchy, savory, and fiery dressing to drizzle over the meaty base once it has been layered onto the green lettuce leaves that cradle it.