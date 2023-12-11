Pickles Add A Much Needed Tang To Ranch Salad Dressing

Ranch dressing, the creamy and herby condiment used on all sorts of foods like salad and pizza, is loved by some and loathed by others. We think it's a delicious dip to boost the flavor of otherwise plain foods like frozen chicken nuggets — but if you're one of those people who think it lacks flavor, add pickles. It might seem like a strange combination, but pickles will infuse the dressing with tanginess to contrast with the creamy herbiness.

In case you don't know, pickles are cucumbers that are brined in salt, sugar, vinegar, and water, often with spices and herbs like dill. The pickles absorb the tanginess, which will be passed onto the dressing, giving the condiment deeper layers of flavor. This secret ingredient will also add bits of crunchiness to the dressing. You can add pickles to homemade ranch (like with our recipe for buttermilk ranch dressing) or combine it with your favorite store-bought bottle. Either way, there's some prep work to adding pickles to the condiment to create the ultimate ranch dressing to use on salads, chicken, pizza, or whatever food you typically put it on.