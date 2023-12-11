How To Properly Pinch, Not Shake, Salt While Cooking

If you've ever watched any cooking show you know that chefs don't use salt shakers in the kitchen. Salt falling from a shaker is difficult to measure, and most salt shakers have holes too small to accommodate the large grains of kosher salt that chefs prefer to cook with. Instead, you'll see a chef confidently pinching salt with their fingers from a nearby container and then lifting their hand high over the item to be salted, evenly raining down a precise quantity of broken-up salt flakes on the surface. Every experienced chef knows by feel how much salt is in their pinch — it's a measurement that requires no second thought, and one you should get to know for yourself to become a more efficient cook.

Coarse-grain kosher salt contains no additives that might introduce unwanted flavors in a dish, and it's the perfect texture for pinching in the fingers. The flakes are easy to crush simply with the pinch of your fingers. So save your small crystals of table salt for baking, when it needs to easily dissolve into a batter.