Soak Shallots In Cold Water To Bring Out Their Best Flavor

Although smaller and sweeter than their fellow allium family member, the onions, shallots are equally versatile as kitchen ingredients. There's hardly any dish that won't taste better with their presence, whether they're added cooked or raw; even salad dressing becomes richer and more complex with them. Even though their sharp, aromatic bite isn't as strong, shallots are great alternatives to white onions. Their sweeter flavor also comes out as they get cooked and their natural sugars caramelize, hence the popularity of fried shallots as an all-around garnish among various Southeast Asian cuisines. Plus, when sliced and minced properly, they retain that delightful crunch onions are also known for.

If you haven't tried using raw shallots as a garnish, it's time to expand this ingredient's repertoire in your kitchen. Beyond using them in a mignonette to serve with raw oysters, you can also pickle shallots so you can toss them with your favorite salad, add them to tacos and ceviche, and give a crispy zest to burgers and sandwiches. To bring out their best flavor — and mellow out their acidity — soak them in cold water after slicing. You can also place the slices in a colander so you can rinse them under running water. The water removes the bitterness inherent to alliums by dispersing the sulfuric compounds that cause it. The shallots also become more crisp afterward.

After rinsing or cold-soaking them, drain the water from your shallots and place them on a paper towel. Let them dry with gentle pats.