Pandan Extract Is The Secret Ingredient To Making Perfect Holiday Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a baker and cookbook author always looking for novel ways to enhance my desserts with color, especially during the holidays, I veered away from conventional and tasteless food colorings. I found the answer in a remarkable Southeast Asian ingredient: pandan extract. This vibrant green essence not only bestows a striking verdant hue upon cookies and cakes but also imparts a unique flavor profile, echoing notes of young coconut and a subtle yet pleasant floral touch. Some refer to pandan as the "vanilla of Asia," but it's so much more than that. I would argue that vanilla is the pandan of the West.

Pandan extract is the secret ingredient that can transform your ordinary holiday cookies into something extraordinary. Imagine your classic snickerdoodles or peanut blossoms donning a beautiful shade of Grinch green, perfect for the festive season. Using pandan extract eliminates the need for vanilla in your bakes, offering a more economical and equally aromatic alternative, if not more. You can easily source pandan extract in the baking aisles of Asian supermarkets or through online platforms like Sarap Now, Halo Pantry, and Amazon, making it accessible for all your holiday baking adventures. Brands that make pandan extract include Butterfly and McCormick. Note the pandan extract by Halo Pantry is colorless but flavorful.