Starbucks Extends 50% Off Drinks Deal To Every Thursday Throughout December

Last week, Starbucks offered drinks half off the original price anytime between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Well, we've got great news for anyone who missed the one-day deal: The company is bringing back the promotion for the entire month of December.

Yep, you read that right. Each Thursday this month — December 7, December 14, December 21, and December 28 — you can get your Starbucks fix for half the price between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time. The caveat is that you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to take advantage of the bargain.

Luckily, signing up for Starbucks Rewards is totally free — and you can do so on the Starbucks website. The discount is limited to one drink per person each week and can't be combined with other promotions. Still, even with these minor stipulations, you can't deny that it's a great deal for Starbucks super fans and casual enjoyers alike.