Starbucks Extends 50% Off Drinks Deal To Every Thursday Throughout December
Last week, Starbucks offered drinks half off the original price anytime between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Well, we've got great news for anyone who missed the one-day deal: The company is bringing back the promotion for the entire month of December.
Yep, you read that right. Each Thursday this month — December 7, December 14, December 21, and December 28 — you can get your Starbucks fix for half the price between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time. The caveat is that you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member to take advantage of the bargain.
Luckily, signing up for Starbucks Rewards is totally free — and you can do so on the Starbucks website. The discount is limited to one drink per person each week and can't be combined with other promotions. Still, even with these minor stipulations, you can't deny that it's a great deal for Starbucks super fans and casual enjoyers alike.
Which Starbucks drinks can you get for half the price?
The very best part of this deal — besides the saving money part, of course — is that it applies to literally any drink on the menu, not just the Starbucks holiday drinks. Because of this, it's totally up to you to decide how to use the deal. For instance, you could go for one of the cheaper drink options to spend the least amount of money possible. With this tactic, you can get a tall brewed coffee for less than two bucks (the normal price is around $2.75) or a simple tall Latte for just a little over two dollars (versus its normal price of around $4.45).
Or, you could use this opportunity to get all of the extras you normally don't get because of the high cost. Perhaps you're craving a venti Iced Shaken Espresso with added mocha sauce, peppermint syrup, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam, with whipped cream to top it off. Normally, this would come out to around a whopping seven bucks for just the one drink. But with the deal, you can indulge in it for just $3.50 — which is less than a regular tall Latte costs on a normal day.