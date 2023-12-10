The Hydration Ratio To Remember When Making Scissor-Cut Noodles

Scissor-cut noodles, which hail from the Shanxi province of China, are satisfyingly QQ (or chewy and bouncy) and beautifully al dente. They're also relatively easy to make at home, granted you remember this hydration ratio: Two parts flour to one part water. For a typical batch of scissor-cut noodles, you would mix about 300 grams of all-purpose flour with 150 grams of water. This ratio is the cornerstone of achieving the perfect noodle texture — just enough water to hydrate the flour, allowing the gluten networks to develop and strengthen. Too much water makes the dough sticky and causes it to lose structure and elasticity and become too difficult to cut with scissors. This two-to-one ratio is a perfect balance, ensuring the noodles have the right firmness, bounce, and elasticity, making them a favorite in Chinese cuisine.

While the basic scissor-cut noodle dough requires just flour and water, introducing miso or salt can add depth to the noodles' flavor profile. These additions, while optional, can enhance the overall taste without compromising the QQ texture. This basic noodle recipe does not need eggs or oil, keeping the dough simple and focused on the two primary ingredients.