How To Reheat Beef Wellington And Keep The Pastry Crispy

Making beef wellington from scratch is an intricate process of searing tenderloin, making mushroom duxelles, carefully wrapping it in puff pastry, and then finally finishing it in the oven without burning the top or overcooking the inside. With all that effort, you need to know how to reheat any leftovers properly, especially to ensure the pastry remains crispy. So, to reheat the beef wellington effortlessly every time, turn to your oven instead of a microwave or air fryer.

Since you originally finished cooking the beef wellington in the oven, it's best to go back to the source. If you use a microwave, it might be quicker but you risk the puff pastry turning soggy or the beef coming out tough or dry. Also keep in mind that you should only reheat the amount of beef wellington you plan to eat, because the textures and flavors decrease if it's reheated multiple times. If you only need a portion of the leftovers, slice and reheat the appropriate amount of wellington and store the rest in the fridge.