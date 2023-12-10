Palomilla Steak Is The Hearty Cuban Dish Slathered In Sauteed Onions

When it comes to Cuban cuisine, the bistec de palomilla stands out as a savory testament to the island's rich culinary heritage. The dish is a veritable symphony of flavor notes combining rich beef, a bright marinade, and achingly tender, sweet, sauteed onions. It is, like so many beloved foodstuffs, deceptively simple in concept and execution, but triumphantly received on the palate.

A dish that marries bold flavors with a touch of finesse, bistec de palomilla starts with an affordable, yet notoriously tough cut of beef, often a round steak or sirloin. The meat is transformed into a tender delight by way of butterflying — palomilla translates to "butterfly" in Spanish — and the generous use of a pronged meat mallet. Further, the steak is saturated in a striking marinade, a crucial element in the dish's flavor profile, typically comprised of garlic, lime juice, salt, and pepper, though sour orange juice and oregano are sometimes added. The result is a piquant and robust marinade that balances the umami-forward beef.

But the signature crowning glory of the dish is a generous serving of caramelized sweet onions, adding a mellow and savory dimension that perfectly complements the boldness of the steak. The nearly melted onions cooked down in oil or butter prove the perfect stand-in for a sauce and offer contrasting texture to the round steak.