Give Mashed Potatoes An Umami Punch With Cream Of Mushroom Soup

No matter the meal, there's always a spot on the table for mashed potatoes. Valued for its simplicity and reliability, this classic dish is something you can always count on to accompany all those hearty, flavor-packed main courses. Of course, when that familiarity becomes too repetitive, a small tweak always helps. One of the many ways you can make your regular mashed potatoes all the more exciting is, unexpectedly, cream of mushroom soup.

Mashed potatoes' creamy and buttery taste lays the perfect blank canvas for the soup's earthy, umami-rich essence to layer over. The notes perfectly tether between sweet and savory, comforting and rich without canceling each other out. Both are relatively familiar dishes, yet, when combined, they create multi-dimensional flavors that are highly intriguing.

Texture-wise, you can expect a whole lot of creaminess with this pairing. Since the soup is slightly thinner and more liquid than the mashed potatoes, it keeps the dish from becoming too dry and thick. What you get instead is a seamless blend of silky smoothness and rich, soft starchiness. Each spoonful feels like pure indulgence, with cascades of harmonious flavors and luscious textures all melded into one.