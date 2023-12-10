Dehydrate Carrots In The Oven For A Crunchy Instant Ramen Topping

We often dive into a bowl of instant ramen during lunchtime or when late-night cravings hit, but sometimes, something feels amiss, like a bit of crunch or a vibrant pop of color. This is where dehydrated carrots come into play, adding a crunchy texture and vibrancy to your instant ramen.

Dehydrating carrots in the oven is a simple way to extend the shelf life of your carrots, preserve their nutrients and sweetness, and keep their vibrant orange hue. Once dehydrated, carrots are also easy to store, taking up less storage space than their fresh and fully hydrated counterparts. To dehydrate carrots easily in the oven, first, wash and peel your carrots and trim off the ends and tops. Then, depending on your preference, you can shred, cube, or slice the carrots into coins.

Boil the carrots for two minutes, then dunk them in iced water. This quick blanching of the carrots will help them retain their bright orange color post-dehydration and make it faster to rehydrate them later. Then, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and transfer the prepared carrots to the baking sheet, laying them out on a single layer, each with some space to allow for airflow in the oven. Bake the carrots at 125 degrees Fahrenheit until fully dehydrated, wrinkly, dry, and easy to snap, for 8 to 12 hours. And there you have it, perfectly oven-dehydrated carrots, ready to use as an instant ramen topping.