Pour Salt Over Any Oven Spill To Eliminate The Smoky Smell

To use salt to tackle oven spills and keep your kitchen smelling fresh, act as soon as you notice a spill in your oven. Turn off the heat and allow the oven to cool slightly. Be cautious, as the oven will still be hot. Generously sprinkle salt over the fresh spill, covering it completely. The salt will absorb any moisture and create a protective barrier. Allow the salt to sit on the spill until the oven has cooled down completely. Once cool, use a damp cloth or sponge to gently scrub away the salt and the now-dried spill. You'll find that the spill comes off more easily, and the burnt smell is significantly reduced.

Not only does salt prevent burnt smells, but it can also help you clean your oven more effectively. Its abrasive nature makes it an excellent natural scrubbing agent. After you've tackled the spill, you can use salt to clean other areas of your oven, such as the racks or the oven door. So next time you encounter a spill in your oven, don't let it ruin your dish or fill your kitchen with a burnt odor. Reach for that trusty salt shaker and sprinkle it liberally over the spill.