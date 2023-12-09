Is There Actually A Law In Connecticut To Classify Pickles?

In 1948, two pickle packers were arrested for "conspiring to sell pickles unfit for human consumption" and charged under a Connecticut statute "concerning adulteration and misrepresentation of food products" (under section 21a-93 of the current Uniform Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, as noted by CT Insider). Some of the pickle samples that had been sent to a laboratory were found to be "putrid, decomposed and containing ... maggots" (via the Hartford Courant). The men were subsequently found guilty, fined, and the pickles destroyed. In discussing the case and the shocking lab results, the State Food and Drugs Commissioner also shared another test for determining whether a pickle was good, namely to drop it from one foot and see if it bounced, noting that these rotten pickles didn't bounce but splattered instead.

It was this pickle bounce test suggestion that caused so many people to believe that the test was an actual law, when it's not (a fact that the current Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner confirmed to NBC Connecticut, who performed their own unscientific pickle bounce to see if it worked, and it did, as the different variety of (presumably good) pickles that they dropped all bounced). If you try your own pickle bounce test, be aware that the federal USDA pickle standards allow a small percentage of even Grade A pickles to be "soft, shriveled, & slippery units," which means that they may not actually bounce if dropped.