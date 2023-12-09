The Simple Technique To Create Elegant Frosting Hydrangeas

For those of us who aren't professional bakers, walking through a bakery can remind us of taking a stroll through an art gallery — we spend just as much time in awe of all the bakers' artistry as we do drooling over the confections. Mountains of intricately piped buttercream are usually the star of the show as their vibrant colors and seamless designs have us asking ourselves, "How did they do that?" But you'll be glad to know that as incredibly detailed and elaborate as the piped frosting may appear, there's often a fairly simple tip or trick behind the look.

To impress guests at your next function or if you just want to improve your cupcake decorating skills, creating frosting hydrangeas on your next batch of cakes is a deceptively simple way to achieve elegance and detail. The first thing you'll want to ensure before trying out this technique is that you have a large closed-star tip — such as a Wilton 2D piping tip — on hand. This is how you'll get that classic hydrangea petal shape.

Now, the real secret here is to create a two-toned icing by first spreading the walls of your piping bag with a layer of whichever shade of frosting you'd like your hydrangeas to be. Next, fill the center of the bag with white frosting. When the icing is dolloped around the cupcake, it will appear as if the flowers have a white center that flawlessly blends into a bright, colorful outer edge.