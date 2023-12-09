Marinate Your Next Grilled Chicken With Tahini For A Burst Of Flavor

There's no method that infuses chicken with a deep, smoky flavor quite like grilling it. Yet, before it reaches the rack, marinating it is the key to flavoring chicken. While you may be tempted to spring for bold, zesty flavors like chili lime or barbecue sauce, using a simple tahini marinade will give your grilled chicken a surprising burst of flavor. Made from hulled, and often toasted, sesame seeds ground with oil, tahini is an essential part of cuisines ranging from the Middle East and Mediterranean, to North Africa and South Asia.

The paste is rich and quite nutty; though it's often mentioned as an ingredient you should try in place of peanut butter, it lacks the sweetness and is much earthier. Tahini's savory flavor makes it the perfect candidate to use with chicken. So, in her tahini-marinated grilled chicken dish, recipe developer Ashley Altan employs a mix of earthy and bright aromatics like lemon zest, coriander, mint, and sumac to elevate the tahini without altering it too much. "The versatility of this dish is what makes it so appealing," she notes, and we agree. Tahini-marinated chicken can be enjoyed on its own or stuffed into a pita alongside your favorite roasted veggies.