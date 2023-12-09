Why You Need Whole Eggs Plus Extra Yolks For The Best Flan

Making the perfect flan is a feat quite scary for even the most experienced cooks. Yet it turns out that the ideal method exists so that even a beginner can nail this custard each time, from texture to taste. If done properly, you should have a beautifully silky dessert by the end of the cooking process. So if you're keen to achieve what's possibly the best flan you'll ever eat, pay attention to your egg proportions, for therein lies your solution.

If you're unfamiliar with it, flan is essentially an egg-based custard. Think of it as a cross between creme brulee and a mousse. Traditionally, you add milk (and sugar) to eggs to achieve this dessert, so there's a prevalent creamy element to it. But say you want to prepare flan from scratch, how do you do it? Let's take the edge off this seemingly complicated dessert by simmering it down to three simple steps — caramelize, make the custard, then bake. If it seems straightforward, that's because it is.

The first step is to caramelize sugar and pour it into ramekins. The second step is to make a custard using eggs, milk, and sugar. The third and final step is to bake the custard into a flan using a water bath. Typically, whole eggs are what's required to give flan a semi-solid structure. But we want a flan that stands apart from the rest, and to do that, we must tweak the ratio of whole eggs to egg yolks.