Switch Up Classic Pizza By Making Vodka Sauce The Star

Like we mentioned, pizza alla vodka doesn't need much dressing up, so feel free to keep your toppings simple here. Mozzarella and basil are surefire winners, but stay away from covering the entire surface of the pizza with shredded cheese. Because this sauce is richer and creamier than most from the included cream and butter, smothering it with mozzarella may result in an overly greasy pie. Instead, dot your pizza with pieces of a ripped-apart mozzarella ball that have been patted dry with a paper towel, which will allow the sauce to shine through and remain the star of the show. In the same vein, you'll want to use a little less sauce than you would with marinara to avoid an overly wet pizza — and to prevent excess liquid even more, strain your crushed tomatoes before you cook them with your vodka.

However, feel free to sprinkle on some parmesan once your dish emerges from the oven. And if you do want a little more substance on your pizza, sprinkle on sliced mushrooms, olives, or pepperoni, keeping in mind that the latter will add some extra oil. You can even add cooked penne noodles right into your vodka sauce before spooning the whole thing on your pie, if you want the best of both worlds. But whether you go light or heavy with your toppings, pizza alla vodka will give your classic pie a deliciously rich twist.