How Long It Takes To Cook Bone-In Ham

Whether you're prepping for a holiday get-together or looking to make a nice family meal, a bone-in ham can elevate your cooking repertoire. But before you get started, you should know that cooking ham bone-in has different requirements compared to cooking ham with no bones. That, along with a few other important details, is going to change your cooking time.

With smoked, uncooked bone-in half ham, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), you want to set your timer for 22 to 25 minutes per pound and cook your meat at 325 degrees Fahrenheit. With a whole ham of the same type, cook it for 18 to 20 minutes per pound at the same temperature. You'll need to have an accurate measurement of the weight to properly calculate this. A half ham that's pre-cooked will need 18 to 24 minutes per pound. Although it's pre-cooked, you will still want to heat it. A whole ham that's pre-cooked will only need 15 to 18 minutes per pound. And finally, we have the fresh uncooked ham. A half ham of this variety will need a full 35 to 40 minutes per pound while a whole ham will need 22 to 26 minutes per pound.

The aim in any situation is to get the internal temperature of your ham to 145 degrees Fahrenheit for the uncooked hams and at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit for pre-cooked hams, per USDA. This will ensure your ham is safe to eat.