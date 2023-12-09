Use A Shot Glass To Make Skewering Appetizers Much More Simple

If you're planning a gathering or party, one thing that's often on the menu is appetizers. While skewers are always a delicious option, the process of threading each ingredient individually can be time-consuming and frustrating. Fortunately, there's a clever trick that will revolutionize your appetizer-making game and it uses one simple item you likely already have — a shot glass.

This method is all about efficiency. Instead of painstakingly threading each ingredient onto your skewer one by one, you'll be stacking them in a shot glass, which serves as a handy little assembly line. It's a brilliant way to streamline the process and you'll wonder why you didn't think of it sooner.

While the shot glass method works wonders for appetizers that are just a few bites long, you can adapt this technique for heartier versions as well. For longer skewers with more substantial ingredients, consider using a taller glass, such as a highball glass to accommodate the extra length. The principle remains the same, though — stack your ingredients in the glass and then thread them onto the skewer in one go.