Use A Shot Glass To Make Skewering Appetizers Much More Simple
If you're planning a gathering or party, one thing that's often on the menu is appetizers. While skewers are always a delicious option, the process of threading each ingredient individually can be time-consuming and frustrating. Fortunately, there's a clever trick that will revolutionize your appetizer-making game and it uses one simple item you likely already have — a shot glass.
This method is all about efficiency. Instead of painstakingly threading each ingredient onto your skewer one by one, you'll be stacking them in a shot glass, which serves as a handy little assembly line. It's a brilliant way to streamline the process and you'll wonder why you didn't think of it sooner.
While the shot glass method works wonders for appetizers that are just a few bites long, you can adapt this technique for heartier versions as well. For longer skewers with more substantial ingredients, consider using a taller glass, such as a highball glass to accommodate the extra length. The principle remains the same, though — stack your ingredients in the glass and then thread them onto the skewer in one go.
How to use shot glasses for hassle-free prep
To master the shot glass skewer method, choose a combination of ingredients that work well together for your skewers. Think cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, and basil leaves, for a classic combination and crowd-pleasing favorite. Take an empty shot glass and begin stacking your ingredients in the order you want them on your skewer. Start with one ingredient at the bottom and layer the others on top. The glass serves as your guide, ensuring that everything lines up perfectly.
Once your ingredients are stacked, take a skewer and simply push it through the center of your shot glass stack. With one swift motion, you'll have all your ingredients neatly threaded onto the skewer. Continue this process for as many as you need and you'll have a tray full of beautifully assembled appetizers. Ultimately, this easy method not only gets the process done quicker, but it also leaves you more time to enjoy the festivities with your guests.